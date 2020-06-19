RICHFIELD — Area businessman John Loosen hopes to have renovation and remodeling finished on the Pleasant Hill Bar and Grill in time to have a soft opening in early November. The bar is at the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Highway 164.
Loosen bought the bar, formerly the Hairy Lemon, last year and has already completed inside remodeling work and parts of a two-phase expansion. But he still needs final approval from village officials so he can move forward on an expansion to the north and some additional parking lot work. The village’s Architectural Review Board was to meet Wednesday night and possibly give approvals needed to complete some of the work, but the meeting was canceled because the Review Board would not have had a quorum to conduct business.
“Hopefully we will have all the final approvals that we need by the end of July so we can finish the second addition and the parking lot. We are hoping we could have a soft opening around Nov. 1. Once the approvals are done it should go rather quickly,” Loosen said. “It will seat about 250 people and we will have a state-ofthe- art kitchen. This is more of a family-type thing. The addition onto the bar is going to be where you can go when you want to have a beer and a burger and hang out with your friends.”
Village Administrator Jim Healy said the project is being done in two phases mainly because wetland delineation was needed and that is only done at certain times of the year. “He got approval for the expansion going to the east and in order to go to the north he will need to disturb more soil, so he needed to know to what extent he needed stormwater detention on the property,” Healy said. “In order to do that he needed to know where he needed to stay out of for his wetlands. That’s been the real hangup. He has materials this time around that are consistent for the expansion to the north with his previous materials and design. I don’t foresee any issues, knock on wood, that should delay this any further.”
Healy said it’s probably pretty close to a year that the village and Loosen have been discussing this project.
“It took more time because he negotiated more land from one of the adjacent properties. He had to get a certified survey map. He combined three properties and then some additional land. Those properties were shown as single-family on our future land use map so he had to get those properties rezoned to Highway Business District,” Healy said. “That required us to amend our future land use map and then do the zoning change. Then he got his plan of operation approved.”
Loosen said coronavirus pandemic did not cause changes or alterations in his final design.
“But it kind of did us a favor and put less pressure on us to get it done quickly. With the closure of restaurants in place we could take our time,” Loosen said.