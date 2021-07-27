MEQUON — A developer who expressed interest in building a 60-home subdivision on the northwest corner of Port Washington and Highland roads in Mequon has opted not to pursue the project.
Neumann Developments President Steve DeCleene told the News Graphic on Friday that the number of homes that are actually allowed on the parcel would not justify the cost of building the required sanitary sewer there.
“Regrettably, infrastructure costs are going to kill that project,” DeCleene said.
Neumann representatives first brought the idea to the Mequon Planning Commission in late May, floating the idea of 60 homes on half-acre lots.
The land is zoned for 1.5-acre single-family lots, so the project would require a change in the zoning, which has only recently been defined by the East Growth Corridor Subcommittee.
The density for the parcel could go as low as one lot per half-acre, provided the lots are greater than 21,780 square feet and no lot is smaller than 15,000 square feet, Community Development Assistant Director Jac Zader told the Planning Commission at the time. The zoning category also requires 30% common open space as part of a cluster design.
Any developer will also be required to build a sanitary sewer system to the site. The idea of building 30 homes supported by septic systems was discussed in May, but DeCleene said that is not feasible.
While city officials never gave Neumann a set maximum number of homes it could build, DeCleene said the lot size requirement was a limiting factor. After allowing for the 30% open space and another 20% for road right-of-way and stormwater land requirements, “we were struggling to get more than 42 lots from this parcel.”
“Due to the high cost of the sanitary sewer, we couldn’t justify the expense of the infrastructure,” he said. “The price we would have had to charge would have exceeded their value in the marketplace.”
DeCleene stressed that those costs are not related to the post-pandemic spike in the cost of some building materials.