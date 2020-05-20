Developer pitching 24,000-square-foot office building

CITY OF PEWAUKEE — An area developer is looking to turn a semi-vacant site off Bluemound Road and Highway 16, near Waukesha County Technical College, into a 24,000-square-foot office building.
According to a staff memo in a packet for Thursday’s Plan Commission meeting, the developer wishes to construct the two-story structure on a 3.18-acre site off the southwest corner of Bluemound Road and Morris Street. The site is bordered on the west by a Highway 16 ramp.
The developer and owner of the land, according to city documents, is Green Acres LLC — a newly formed limited liability company that shares the same address as village of Pewaukee-based Capital Commercial.
The land is currently zoned medium-density residential, but contractor Briohn Design Group, LLC, is seeking to have the land rezoned as B-4 Office District.
When the Plan Commission meets they’ll consider that rezoning request, a comprehensive master plan amendment, certified survey map (CSM), and site and building plans for the project.
The CSM would combine the two parcels that make up the site. The northernmost parcel is a one-acre, mostly-wooded lot. The southern property is about 2.16 acres and contains a single-family home, garage and shed, according to the staff memo. All of the structures would be razed to make way for the development. A wetland at the southwest corner would not be disturbed as part of the project.
The project plan calls for 60 parking spaces but could be expanded. Vehicles would enter and exit the site from Bluemound Road. The exit and entrances would align with a drive on the east slated to serve the still-in-development Glen at Parkway Ridge housing subdivision.
In other business, commissioners will also consider site and building plans for the Green Road Commerce Center, a 165,000-square-foot industrial building planned for a 1.3-acre site on Green Road east of Redford Boulevard.