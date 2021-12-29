BROOKFIELD — The Brookfield Plan Commission took an early step towards approving a new subdivision at its Dec. 13 meeting.
According to meeting minutes, Hillcrest Builders from Glenbeulah want to turn about 10 acres of undeveloped land near Mary Knoll Park into a 16-lot subdivision.
The new homes will be an average of 20,615 square feet, according to city documents, and are expected to cost between $500,00 and $1 million.
The new development will also include an enhanced paved walking trail to Mary Knoll Park, and a homeowners association will be set up to maintain outlots and architectural control. At this month’s Plan Commission meeting, the commission passed a motion for approval of a general plan for the development and a motion to initiate a zoning amendment to place the lands within a development district in Brookfield.
The Plan Commission also passed a motion to schedule a public hearing about the subdivision, but no date was set, according to city documents.