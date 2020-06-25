WAUKESHA — After a company applied for a conditional use permit off of Linden Street, the company decided to pull its application Wednesday morning.
Doug Koehler, principal planner with the Community Development Department, said the company, BSIT, withdrew its application due to zoning concerns.
The decision to pull the application was made after a public notice was published and notices were sent to residents within 300 feet of the development location.
The item would have been presented at the Plan Commission meeting Wednesday night.
“We have been talking with them about prospects of doing it at this location, because we were never in favor of it necessarily for this site and there were some zoning concerns, things like that,” Koehler said. “They had some other options to go with and they’re going with one of those options for the site, outside of the city.”
Koehler said he has received some public response and responded to several people prior to the item being removed from the Plan Commission’s agenda.