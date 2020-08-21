GERMANTOWN — Shovels are expected to be in the ground soon for a new subdivision in Germantown, which will create a 16-home neighborhood off Preserve Parkway, immediately north of Donges Bay Road.
A developer’s agreement was approved by the Village Board Monday evening between the village and Veridian Homes LLC, the developer for the planned Kinderberg Estates subdivision.
“I expect construction to start very soon,” Village Administrator Steven Kreklow said Thursday.
The subdivision includes 16 residential lots, all single-family home properties. The Village Board approved rezoning of the 14.7-acre parcel to allow such development in March, according to village documents.
Kreklow said the Village Board supported the agreement and the subdivision it’s for, and there were only some minor adjustments required before the agreement was approved.
“The primary topics of discussion were related to some landscaping modifications requested by neighbors,” he said.
The documents for the subdivision showed several communications between Germantown and Veridian related to increasing landscaping in the plans. While the plan always included landscaping and some barrier plantings, moving forward the developer will be planting an increased amount of trees and shrubs to provide buffer areas of a sort, using landscaping and plantings to create visual barriers between the new subdivision and the park to its north, as well as between it and another subdivision to its east.
Kreklow said the village also stipulated that the developer build a path into the subdivision, which connects to the park north of the development parcel.
The plat documents showed there will also be a path connecting the cul-de-sac to Donges Bay Road for pedestrian access on the southern border.
The subdivision’s plat documents show the lots range in size from 0.477 to 0.855 acres, which is 20,771 to 37,250 square feet. The subdivision is laid out for all the homes to be along one cul-de-sac connected to Preserve Parkway. Overall density for the 14.7 acres, including including one-tenth of an acre of wetland and 1.35 of right-of-way, will be one home per each 1.09 acres, once the neighborhood is fully built out.