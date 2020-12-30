KEWASKUM — Last week, the Kewaskum Village Board approved a land donation to the village from Kilo Tango, a developer they have been working on an agreement with for months.
Kilo Tango is a developer involved in Kewaskum’s tax incremental finance district 2; they entered into a developer’s agreement with the village for that TIF project in 2015. The Village Board has frequently discussed modification of that agreement over the past several months.
The new developer’s agreement is not yet available, though it has been approved and will be finalized soon. In the meantime, Village Administrator Matt Heiser said the land donation is connected to the newly negotiated agreement. “Kilo Tango donated approximately 16 acres of industrially zoned land to the village,” Heiser said.
It was reported in 2015 that Kilo Tango planned to develop three commercial properties at that location. Heiser said this week that Kilo Tango does still own property at the location which it will work with, but the property donated to the village will allow for flexibility and diversification of the development area in the future.
“The goal is for the village to be able to negotiate with potential developers better than Kilo Tango could,” Heiser said of the 16 acres.
“The vision is for us (the village) to form a third TIF, so we could rezone some of that land so it could be developed residentially,” he added.
The development thus far has been industrially and commercially zoned.
Tax incremental finance districts are areas in which properties are removed from normal tax rolls. The monies that would normally be paid to taxes for the properties, to all taxing authorities, are instead kept within the district for improvements. The purpose of that reinvestment to improve the district is to assist in development occurring there, as individual developments bear less financial obligation to area infrastructure improvements.
It is common practice for a municipality to borrow for a TIF to install infrastructure, such as roads and water and sewer, and then use TIF money collected to pay that debt over the lifetime of the TIF, which is capped at a 20year maximum. Tax incremental finance districts can be closed and properties returned to the tax roll early, if the development that occurs there creates enough increment to pay off the costs in a smaller amount of time.