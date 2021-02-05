Developer wants to make Hartland church into event center

HARTLAND — When the Village Board gathers on Monday evening it will hear a presentation on a developer’s plan to transform the historic Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church property at 415 W. Capitol Drive into an event center and small hotel.
According to a staff memo, the church would be expanded and transformed into an event space, while the existing house on the property would be razed and replaced with a new house that could house event center patrons.
The church addition would be about 1,500 square feet. The single-family house would be roughly 2,000 square feet and have underground parking.
Developer Miller Marriot Construction Co., LLC, has had several successful projects in the village, the memo states, and will be on hand to explain his proposal to trustees on Monday.
The future of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church property has been a topic of discussion in recent years in the village. The building had previously been eyed by the village as a potential community center, but that plan ultimately fizzled.
In 2018 the church announced that it was hoping to sell the building and would be moving services to its school campus at 1023 E. Capitol Drive. According to a calendar on the church’s website, however, many services are still taking place at the church. The church is still owned by the congregation, according to online tax records.
Political signs
Trustees on Monday are also expected to review some proposed changes to the village’s sign ordinance, most of them designed to ease restrictions on political yard signs.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 210 Cottonwood Ave.