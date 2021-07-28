HARTLAND — A local developer appears to be abandoning plans to transform the former Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 415 W. Capitol Drive, into an event center.
Speaking to residents before the start of a rezoning hearing for the project on Monday, Interim Village Administrator Ryan Bailey told residents that the developer, Chris Miller of Hartland-based Miller Marriot Construction Co., LLC, had withdrawn his request to rezone the property from “institutional” to B-3 central business/mixed-use.
Although the hearing was still held, mainly because it had already been noticed in the paper, trustees promptly voted to maintain the current zoning for the property.
The only person who spoke during the hearing was a woman who lives near the church. Her main concern was that the would-be venue would create excessive noise.
Miller first approached the village with the venue proposal back in February, receiving positive feedback from trustees. Under his plan, the school building at the back of the church would’ve been razed and replaced with a 1,500-square-foot addition.
It was not immediately clear Tuesday why Miller had withdrawn the rezoning request. A message left with him at his company was not returned before deadline.
The future of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church property has been a frequent topic of discussion in recent years. The village had previously eyed the building as a potential community center, but that plan ultimately fizzled.
In 2018 the church announced it hoped to sell the building and would be moving services to its school campus at 1023 E. Capitol Drive.