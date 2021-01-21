SLINGER — After being rejected by the village’s Plan Commission just days earlier, an area developer withdrew his proposal for a preliminary plat for the Cedar Creeks subdivision before it could be rejected by the Village Board at its regular meeting earlier this week.
Village trustees were ready to vote on a resolution at their meeting to reject the proposal from developer Kevin Zimmer, but Zimmer withdrew the proposal Monday before the meeting because of the commission’s earlier action.
It’s not often a preliminary plat is outright rejected by a governmental body, but it does happen from time to time. Village Administrator Margaret Wilber said the village had definite reasons for not approving Zimmer’s plan for the subdivision on the eastern end of the village in the Town of Polk.
“We had it under review since November, looking at all the aspects of it because it is within the village’s sewer service area. It’s within our long range planning area, but they were proposing it to be a rural subdivision area (and) leaving it within the Town of Polk. We met with the developer, Kevin Zimmer, and expressed our concerns over that, but the preliminary plat came in under town jurisdiction so the Planning Commission discussed it and recommended denying the plat. The village anticipates meeting with the developer to make changes that would address the village’s objections.”
Wilber said the preliminary plat called for having lots of about five acre and not being on the village’s municipal utilities.
“It is one of the few areas that the village can still expand so we were very concerned about having our boundary shut down like that,” Wilber said.
The resolution prepared for the meeting, but not voted on after the plan was withdrawn by Zimmer, said the preliminary plat was insufficient in a number of areas including: — The proposed plat is located entirely within Slinger’s extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction.
— Because the interim zoning ordinance governs the application, the village of Slinger, not the Town of Polk, has authority to administer the zoning code applicable to the proposed plat.
— The proposed plat does not comply with existing zoning because it eliminates all agricultural uses of the land in direct contravention to the purpose of A-1 General Agricultural District.
— The proposed plat does not comply with existing zoning because several lots do not have adequate frontage.
— The plat requires extensive earthwork, significantly modifying and disfiguring the existing topography which violates town code which requires “buildings and uses to maintain the existing topography, drainage patterns and vegetative cover insofar as is practical to prevent indiscriminate or excessive earth moving.”
Land annexation
The Village Board held the first reading of an ordinance that would approve the annexation of about 20 acres from the Town of Hartford into the village to be part of the new Breuer Park that the village is developing. They could have waived the normally required three readings, but Wilber said they decided to still have three readings.
“It actually needs creation of a new election ward so we asked them to just keep it on the normal schedule. That way it will get approved about the same time as the February primary and we set the new ward up for the April election instead,” Wilber said.
New TIF
The board also approved the concept of creating a new Tax Incremental Finance District that would include much of the village’s downtown area. The new TIF would aid downtown redevelopment.
“We can now start to conduct the feasibility study,” Wilber said.
Consultants Ehlers and Vandewalle and Associates will conduct the study and other procedures needed to create the new district at a cost of about $28,500.