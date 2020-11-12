TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — After last month’s meeting with town officials about their new subdivision proposal for the Snyder Farm property, the developers are looking at other options including a different plat layout and possibly getting annexed into the city.
Last month’s meeting was the first on the proposed 75-lot subdivision and
residents in the neighboring subdivisions came out and strongly spoke out against their dead end roads being connected to the new subdivision.
Bill Zach of Zach Building Company is co-developing the project and said he didn’t expect to get the kind of pushback from the town residents and the town officials about their plan at the first meeting.
“They basically read us the riot act with some other plat that had been approved as if we were going to plagiarize somebody else’s plat work,” Zach said.
As a result, Zach said he and the Snyders are creating a new plat layout for the town; however, if the developers can’t get the densities they want from the project then they might move on.
One of those options would be for the 100-acre land parcel to be annexed into the city, Zach said.
Zach said the conversations he has had with the city so far about annexing have been “exploratory.”
If the development would move to the city, the look of the subdivision would change dramatically in that the lot sizes would go from .75 acres to about .33 acres to accommodate for city sewer and water services. That would nearly double the amount of houses in the subdivision and change the look of the houses within it.
Zach said if this version of the subdivision would be built it would “totally go against the wishes of the landowners and the developers who wanted it to be a nicer, more of a step-up type of subdivision.”
Mike Schober, a lawyer who represents the Snyder family, said the Snyder Family plans on presenting a good faith development plat plan to the board and if that doesn’t receive approval, then the family would possibly look at other options.
Town of Oconomowoc Board President Bob Hultquist said he doesn’t know if the town would be able to stop an annexation, but “would fight it with everything he has.”