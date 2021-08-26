Developers host neighborhood meeting about Waukesha senior housing project

WAUKESHA — Sherman & Associates held a neighborhood meeting Wednesday night, answering questions from community members and providing more information about their senior housing project planned for near City Hall.
The preliminary proposal for the active senior living community includes about 100-120 units within a 4-story building approximately 44 feet high. The approximately $30 million development will be located along Delafield Street across from Buena Vista Avenue.
A wide range of amenities are expected to be included with the development including an outdoor pool, a fitness center, a resident gardening area, a dog run, a golf simulator and more.
Approximately 10 community members, including Alderman Eric Payne, arrived at the meeting and reviewed the preliminary designs of the development.
Some concerns from community members included noise, traffic, lighting, stormwater management, pets and more.
Related to noise, Sherman & Associates representatives said that complaints would go to the property manager and the whole building team would be notified. Regarding safety, there is 24/7 property maintenance, as well as a key fob system to enter each room as well as the gated pool, keeping unwanted people out.
While the age restriction for individuals living in the building is 55 years and older, Carole Mette, developer, said most of the guests will likely be in the retired age bracket, similar to other active living senior developments they have.
Mette said apartments are expected to rent between $1,350-$2,000.
Representatives asked community members for their preference for a flat or pitched roof, and all attendees opted for a pitched roof. Feedback from community members also included opting against a modern design in favor of a more classic one.
Representatives agreed to look deeper into traffic concerns, especially at the intersection of Delafield Street and Buena Vista Avenue.