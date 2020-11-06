PEWAUKEE — The Village Board delved into four redevelopment proposals for the St. Mary’s Church property on Thursday, giving their sense of what they would like to see happen with the developable portions of the property.
In a request for proposals issued in early September, trustees asked developers to submit plans for the site that would fit in with village plans for the land.
Those plans call for saving the church, while tuning the surrounding land, including the school, which would be razed, into a single- family or zero-lot-line development.
Four responses
The village received four responses to that RFP — three of them from companies looking to develop the buildable land on the sight, and one from Agape Church, which is looking restore the landmark protected church and make it their permanent place of worship.
A proposal from Joe Grasch calls for building 27 single-family homes and six condos for a total of 39 dwelling units. True Vine/Cornerstone has two different proposals for the land. The first calls for 46 single-family homes and a clubhouse, while the second calls for 44 condo units in 22 duplex buildings. A third proposal, from Neumann Developments, seeks to build 57 condos, possibly in larger buildings or in two-unit duplex style buildings.
“We are looking at four very viable plans, and they are all pretty unique,” Village Planner Mary Censky said.
Design and value
Several trustees said they favored a development with single-family homes, including Village President Jeff Knutson, but others also stressed the need to make a good investment for taxpayers.
While Grasch’s development might closely match the surrounding neighborhood, its projected value upon completion is estimated at $15 million. The True Vine/Cornerstone development, on the other hand, would be worth close to $23.7 million upon development, the developers estimate.
“I like single-family developments, but the ranch-style condos are selling like hot cakes,” Trustee Heather Gergen said.
Trustees also stressed the importance of a relatively swift building timeline for development, signaling that they might be more supportive of a plan where the developer is also going to be constructing the homes or working in close partnership with a builder who would be constructing them.
Helping the church
Another item of interest among trustees was whether any of the developers might be willing to assist Agape Church in their desire to restore St. Mary’s Church. In its proposal, Agape said it could either buy the church outright for $25,000 or lease it for three years and then buy it for $50,000. It noted that the largest expense would be the $660,000 to $810,000 in anticipated restoration costs for the structure. During discussions, some of the developers signaled that they would be willing to assist the church with at least a portion of those restoration costs.
What’s next?
The board is expected to continue its review and discussion of the proposals in the coming weeks.
Under its agreement with Queen of Apostles Church — which owns St. Mary’s — the village must officially purchase the St. Mary’s property by Feb. 1. If it fails to do so, the church has the right to raze the more than 150-year-old local landmark.