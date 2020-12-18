SLINGER — Washington County officials are negotiating with a developer from Cedarburg for the possible redevelopment of the former Niphos Plating Company site.
The village’s new Redevelopment Authority was updated on the progress of redeveloping the site on Wednesday night at Village Hall. The developer in discussions with county officials is Forward Contractors, LLC, of Cedarburg.
The former Niphos Coatings Company at 308 Oak St. is located within a residential area, has long been closed and ownership has reverted to Washington County because of unpaid taxes. The Environmental Protection Agency in 2012 removed barrels containing thousands of pounds of copper cyanide, sodium cyanide, nickel sulfate and nitric acid, but the ground under the building may still be contaminated. More than 8,800 gallons of hazardous chemicals were abandoned inside and had to be removed under an EPA emergency procedure.
“The proposal that’s been presented by the developer to the county is to rehabilitate the building and we believe that’s a super idea because it’s an extremely historic building and if they can maintain anything of that history, its character, that would really be great,” said Village Administrator Margaret Wilber. “That proposal would fit right in with the (residential) neighborhood and it could bring some more people to the downtown.”
Debora Sielski, Washington County deputy parks and planning administrator, said the discussion is “very promising news.
“We are really close on all of this,' Sielski said. 'The county sent out a request for proposals for redevelopment of that property and we did receive a proposal from Forward Contractors, LLC, for the development of four to six condos. We are in the process of working out the terms of a development agreement.
“We’re also in the process of gaining final closure from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on the property,” Sielski said. “That’s all part of what is needed for the redevelopment.”
Wilber said the RDA has been informed of the latest news so they are aware of everything going on in their new redevelopment district.
“That’s something we expect to see action on sometime next year,” Wilber said.
Through the county’s Site Redevelopment program, Stantec Consulting Services and Vandewalle and Associates have worked in collaboration with the county and the village to consider various redevelopment scenarios for the property. The village has been part of the Washington County Brownfields Assessment Coalition since 2014. It has received at least two EPA grants since then. One of the earlier grants was used in connection with the Niphos property.