Development set to begin on Okauchee Lake condo

OKAUCHEE — After a few years of uncertainty, the site of the former Le Rende-Vous restaurant at N52-W35002 Lake Drive in the Town of Oconomowoc now has some solid direction.
The site’s future was up in the air for a few years after developers had planned on building town houses there, but those plans never came to fruition.
However, Peter Renner of Renner Architects has recently announced his plan to construct The Waters at Okauchee Lake, a 10-unit condominium at the 1.4 acre property, with about 350-feet of water frontage.
There will be three two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units available for purchase. There is also a pre-sold one-bedroom unit, bringing the total units to 10.
Renner is also the developer of WaterView Condominiums project in the city. A project that received backlash for being placed in the Historic Isthmus District and is currently $46,000 away from not happening due to the community raising funds to buy the land.
Renner said that this type of housing is still in need in Lake Country.
“If you want a decent, new house on Okauchee Lake you have to buy a cottage and build a new house that is going to cost $900,000 minimum,” Renner said. “Then you have to spend another $900,000 building the house.”
According to The Waters at Okauchee Lake’s website, all the units will have lake views and a large terrace overlooking the lake.
In addition, the interiors of the units will feature heavy timber ceilings and rustic maple doors, wood trim and floors.
The units range from about 1,900 square feet to almost 2,800 square feet.
Renner said the plan is to tear down the building there soon and begin construction to have occupancy this coming fall.
For more information, visit the website at thewatersatokaucheelake.com.