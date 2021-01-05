VILLAGE OF WAUKESHA — Diamond Communications has filed a lawsuit against the village after it rejected a permit for a second large cellphone tower in the municipality.
Filed last month in Waukesha County Circuit Court, the complaint states that village officials violated state law when they denied the permit for the 12-story cellphone tower slated for the northwest corner of Glendale Road and Highway 164.
The request, which members of the Plan Commission and Village Board began considering last fall, is the second to be pitched by Diamond Communications. The company was granted a permit in October for the 14- story cellphone tower at Infinity Fields for Verizon Wireless. That tower, like the Glendale Road tower, would also be constructed for Verizon, but other mobile companies could co-locate there.
The complaint
In the complaint, Diamond Communications claims that the village failed to issue a final decision to approve or disapprove the conditional use permit (CUP) for the tower within 90 days of receiving the company’s complete application, which was submitted on Sep. 9. Since the village failed to issue its final decision within the state-required timeframe, the application should be deemed approved under state law, Diamond asserts.
The lawsuit also states that the village failed provide “substantial evidence” supporting its denial of the application, another requirement of state law.
“On Dec. 11, 2020, the plaintiff demanded in writing that the defendant acknowledge the approval of (its CUP) application as required by (state law). Despite the plaintiff’s written demand and the clear application of (state law), the defendant has refused to acknowledge approval of the plaintiff’s CUP application,” the lawsuit states.
It asks the court to order that the permit be approved, so that it can be issued and construction of the tower can take place.
Review process
Representatives for Diamond Communications appeared before plan commissioners and village trustees several times between October and Dec. 10 for public hearings on its application. The Dec. 10 vote, which saw trustees split 2-2 on the application, surprised many in attendance, in part because it followed the Plan Commission’s unanimous support for the permit. The fact that there are state and federal laws that put steep limits on the ability of municipalities to reject permits for cellphone towers also made the move unexpected.
Village President Brian Fischer voted “yes,” as did Trustee Bob Stigler. Trustees Thomas Kulinski and David German voted “no,” rendering a tie that meant the CUP could not be approved. Trustee Mike Doerr, who works for AT& T, recused himself.
What’s next
The Village Board is slated to go into closed session this evening to confer with its attorney about the lawsuit, when it gathers for a special meeting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall off Center Road.