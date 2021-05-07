Diamond Communications, village resolve cell tower suit

VILLAGE OF WAUKESHA — Village officials have pledged to grant permission for a 12-story cellphone tower at Glendale Road and Highway 164 as part of a settlement agreement with Diamond Communications.
Reached late last month, the agreement is designed to resolve a lawsuit the cellphone company filed against the village on Dec. 17, after the Village Board rejected a permit for the monopole.
Lawsuit
Diamond Communications claimed that the village failed to issue a final decision to approve or disapprove the conditional use permit (CUP) for the tower within 90 days of receiving the company’s complete application, which was submitted on Sep. 9. Since the village failed to issue its final decision within the state-required timeframe, the application should be deemed approved under state law, Diamond asserted.
The lawsuit also stated that the village failed to provide “substantial evidence” supporting its denial of the application, another requirement of state law.
The permit was the second to be sought by Diamond Communications. The company was granted a CUP in October for the 14-story cellphone tower at Infinity Fields for Verizon Wireless. The Glendale Road tower is also slated to be constructed for Verizon, but as with the Infinity Fields tower, other mobile companies can co-locate there.
Representatives for Diamond Communications appeared before plan commissioners and village trustees several times between October and Dec. 10. The Dec. 10 vote, which saw trustees split 2-2, surprised many in attendance, partly because it followed the Plan Commission’s unanimous support for the permit, but also because municipalities are limited in their ability to reject cell tower permits.
Former Village President Brian Fischer voted “yes” on the permit, as did Trustee Bob Stigler. Trustees Thomas Kulinski and David German voted “no,” rendering a tie that meant the CUP could not be approved. Current Village President Mike Doerr, then a trustee, recused himself prior to the vote because he works for AT&T.
Agreement
Under the agreement, the Village Board will be required to issue a CUP for the Glendale Road tower by June 23, as long as the 100 square-foot parcel being leased by the company for the tower and related equipment is enclosed by a “block exterior” wall that does not exceed 15 feet in height. The agreement spells out that the tower can also be leased by up to four communication service providers, with up to four total separate antenna arrays.
Diamond Communications has agreed to pay the $2,745.50 in professional services fees it incurred as part of the CUP application, but the village will be responsible for all legal or other professional service fees it incurred since Dec. 11, regarding the CUP application and the lawsuit.
Diamond Communications will remain responsible for its own legal fees and costs, as well, as long as the permit is issued on time.
The village had spent just over $9,686 in private attorney fees to defend itself against the lawsuit as of March 16, according to an open records request.
What’s next?
According to Doerr, who will again be recusing himself from the vote, the Village Board is slated to reconsider the cell tower CUP when it meets next Thursday.
If the board follows through on the agreement and grants the permit, the parties will file a stipulation and order for dismissal of the entire lawsuit.
If not, the case can be reopened.