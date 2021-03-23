BROOKFIELD — There are several changes happening along Bluemound Road in Brookfield with the Dick’s Warehouse Sale and Office Depot locations both closing and Wasabi Sushi Lounge moving.
There are store closings signs hung from the Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale location at 18550 W. Bluemound Road in Brookfield, as well as Office Depot, 16805 W. Bluemound Road, near Brookfield Square.
Wasabi Sushi Lounge is now located at Brookfield Square Mall, 95 N, Moorland Road. It had previously been located near the corner of Bluemound and Moorland roads in Brookfield.
The restaurant specializes in Japanese cuisine, including sushi.
Wasabi is located between Barnes and Noble and The North Face in the mall.