FILE - The logo for Amazon.com Inc. is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. House lawmakers have made good on their threat to seek a criminal investigation of Amazon, asking the Justice Department Wednesday to investigate whether Amazon and its senior executives obstructed Congress or violated other laws in testimony on the tech giant’s competition practices. The bipartisan battle against the world’s biggest online retailer by the House Judiciary Committee escalated with the letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland referring the case for a criminal inquiry. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)