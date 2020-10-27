Dine in a heated dome at Brandywine this winter

CEDARBURG — Enjoy a meal outside this winter while staying warm at Brandywine with its new heated domes.
The restaurant, located at W61 N480 Washington Ave., has three domes that can each seat up to six people at a time.
“We thought this would be the perfect way to continue outdoor dining throughout the cooler months while giving folks the warmth and appropriate space they need while dining out,” said owner Rhiannon Wilson. “We want to make this an extra special dining option in these unique times.”
Guests interested in dining in the domes must make a reservation.
“Given the uniqueness of this dining experience, there will be food and beverage packages served family style,” Wilson said.
Each dome will be themed by staff members and their family. The domes will have a bluetooth speaker so guests can play their own music.
Wilson said guests should dine with others that they are close to outside their dining experience since social distancing cannot be achieved in the 12-foot by 12-foot space.
“Due to the chance that aerosols of COVID can remain in the air minutes up to hours (after a visit), we will only seat one party per night,” Wilson said. “As much as we’d love to host more than one party per night, at this time we’re choosing not to do so.”
The Wilsons hope to have the domes available into springtime for guests to dine in.
Brandywine recently held a contest for two guests to win a meal inside a dome before officially opening their domes to all diners.
“As we looked ahead to cooler weather, we immediately thought of Festive Fridays and Winter Festival — perhaps patio season doesn’t have to be over, perhaps it’s just taking a different form,” Wilson said. “Like many businesses these days, we have to think outside the box to continue to make our business work and our guests happy. We wanted to create our own little winter magic. After all, that is what brought us to this amazing community and we’re proud to be part of it. Keep supporting your local favorites.”
For more information about Brandywine and to book a reservation, visit www.brandywinecedarburg.com.