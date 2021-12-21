Dining in under the great outdoors

OZAUKEE COUNTY — A lot of things have changed since COVID-19 made its appearance.
But area restaurants have learned to adapt to restrictions and make it safe and enjoyable to eat at your favorite constabulary.
Two restaurants in the area have come up with an alternative to dining inside their establishments. Beanies Mexican Restaurant in Port Washington and Brandywine in Cedarburg have instituted a safe and fun way to dine out and avoid the crowds.
Brandywine, W61 N480 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, calls their outdoor dining opportunity b-Domes. The see-through domes are heated snow globes situated outside the restaurant.
The domes seat four to six people.
According to chef-owner Andrew Wilson, “Our availability is limited as we only offer one seating per night. They tend to fill up fast.”
He added that guests order off the regular menu but there are some special offerings available for dome diners. The rental includes Piper-Heidsieck champagne, an amuse bouche and exclusive use for the evening.
“It’s definitely a fun alternative for winter dining over the holidays,” he says.
While the domes are heated, Wilson suggests dressing for the weather and consider bringing blankets to cozy up.
Beanies Mexican Restaurant, 102 E. Grand Ave., Port Washington, just started taking reservations for their six heated igloos.
The package includes use of the igloo for 1 1/2 hours, a fiesta appetizer tray and a drink package (these are listed on the Beanies website, beaniesmexican.com).
“The Igloo food menu is designed for meals to be served family-style, to ensure your food comes out hot and to limit the amount of times staff members come into the Igloo,” according to manager Madeline Binsfeld. “We have diners come in for celebrations,” she added.
The igloos are heated by a space heater.
“We suggest you BYO blankets and dress in layers to make sure you have a warm experience,” Binsfeld says.
There are a few restrictions: Dogs and smoking are not allowed and terms and conditions are spelled out on the website. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All IDs will be checked upon arrival.
The restaurant can accommodate parties larger than six, but they must be reserved in advance.
Dome sweet dome
Although many associate such domes as gaining popularity during the pandemic, they actually emerged prior to it and remain popular, said Kristine Hillmer, president & CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association.
“It’s a popular way to get together with a a group of friends in a really unique way. It is partially because of its uniqueness that it is still around. There are some that are COVID-concerned, so there are people that gravitate towards them because of that. But I think most people are doing it for the experience, especially Christmastime where there are lights and outdoor things you can see.”
Hillmer added domes can be found on street level or even rooftops. She said people should expect to have make reservations, as they are quite popular.
That’s because they carry certain challenges, such as getting food to the domes while it is still hot, domes can be expensive to heat and maintain, as well.
Domes or enclosed dining areas can be used yearround, “but most restaurants, they supplement and extend outdoor dining with these, but they don’t necessarily use these in warmer weather. Especially in the sunshine it can be quite warm. It’s like a terrarium.”
But if dining in a restaurant is as much about the experience as it is the menu, expect domed dining to stick around for the foreseeable future. “They are quite popular because it’s just a unique experience,” Hillmer said.
Reservations for b-Domes are available for dinner Tuesdays through Saturdays. Go to brandywinecedarburg.com and click “reservations.”
Availability for igloos is listed on the Beanies website. Call 262-284-7200 for information.