Disrupted internships, summer jobs spurs creativity

BROOKFIELD – High school students typically spend their summers pursuing work opportunities or internships for personal development and necessary experience. But with COVID-19 wreaking havoc for organizations nationwide, temporary positions have often been the first to see disruption.
Nick Spaeth, director of college counseling at Brookfield Academy, a private school, said traditional summer opportunities have been impacted, especially those that involve volunteer work, health care facilities or nursing homes. “A lot of that has, understandably, stopped,” he said. “Especially in the health care world.”
Brookfield Academy student Mishaal Omer, who will be starting her senior year soon, had plans to volunteer at Elmbrook Hospital. But when that fell apart, she had to get creative.
Omer said after consulting with Spaeth, she decided to use her personal passion for poetry to work at Brookfield Academy’s summer program and teach younger students. The unexpected has still proven valuable, though. She said the experience is helping her learn whether she’d be interesting in exploring teaching more. She knows she wants to major in English in college, but is also interested in economics and biology. Omer isn’t alone. She said one of her friends is using her math skills to tutor students as well. “I think we’re all just kind of adapting to the situation,” she said. “Everybody is just focusing in on their individual talents.” Other students have opted to take classes over the summer and free their schedules for more electives over the coming year.
Opportunities outside internships have been affected too. In Waukesha, Mountain Top Coffee Owner Nathan Darrow said he’s hired high schoolers as the business has begun to open up, but the period between college students flocking home and high schoolers becoming available left the coffee shop in a tough spot. “We had to quickly snag whoever came along and get them trained real quick,” he said. Temporarily shortening hours was necessary.
In the future, Darrow hopes to hire some locals whose schedules aren’t beholden to academic calendars. That way he won’t have to line up staffing with various summer break dates and other staff would still be available. Until then, though, he expects a possible new disruption when schools begin again in the fall.
Spaeth said students can take this moment as an opportunity to use their personal strengths and contribute in creative ways. He said some Brookfield Academy students have opted to sew face masks to help out. “It seems like there’s still plenty of opportunities,” he said.