MEQUON — Foxtown Brewery is one step closer to adding a small distilling operation after the Mequon Planning Commission last week recommended the request to the Common Council.
The distillery will be located in the same historic building at 6411. W. Mequon Road that once housed breweries dating back to 1857, including Jung Brewing, Mequon Brewing and Opitz and Zimmermann Brewing. During the prohibition era in July 1923, federal agents
Ertl removed 3,000 gallons of beer in various stages of production, according to Foxtown documents submitted to the city.
Nearly 100 years later, government officials are much more supportive of the brewing operations, which were resumed in 2019 when the restaurant and brewery opened.
The small craft distillery will share space with the micro-brewery. A small 53gallon boiler will produce about 30 gallons of spirits a week, primarily gin and liqueurs, according to Planning Commission documents.
The same two employees who staff the brewery will also operate the distillery. The hours of operation for both the brewery and the distillery will be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Guests will have the opportunity to watch the distillery operations in progress.
The Common Council must now approve a text amendment to allow microdistilleries in the Town Center zoning district to ensure the use would enhance the vitality of the district, including that it produce fewer than 10,000 gallons of spirits on site per year.