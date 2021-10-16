NEW BERLIN — The School District of New Berlin announced this week a 10-year $150,000 agreement with Drexel Building Supply that gives the family-owned Wisconsin company exclusive naming rights to the field house at New Berlin West Middle/High School.
As part of the agreement, Drexel will have signage on the exterior of the field house, in the field house lobby and directly inside the venue, which is tentatively planned to be named the Drexel Fieldhouse-Home of the Vikings.
“We could not be more excited about this incredible partnership we have entered into with Drexel Building Supply,” said New Berlin Superintendent Joe Garza. “The financial impact of an agreement of this magnitude is substantial on its own, but this agreement is so much more than just a financial boost for the district. Drexel, having just relocated to New Berlin, will be a great resource for our students in our trade classes, the teachers that teach them and our buildings and grounds employees. They will be more than just great partners, they will be great neighbors.”
Drexel Building Supply is a provider of building materials and services to professional contractors and homeowners throughout the state. This month, Drexel opened a brand-new showroom and distribution center, totaling approximately 130,000 square feet, at 16778 W. Coffee Road. The facility employs approximately 60 employees.
“We take pride in being active and supporting the communities we serve, and giving back to those communities is important to us,” said Drexel owner Joel Fleischman. “The SDNB provided us with a unique way to immediately give back to the New Berlin community and we jumped on it. We’re proud to be a supporter of West’s athletics programs, but we’re equally committed to supporting students who are interested in the trades and other areas of business become successful once they graduate.”
Details of a field house dedication event to celebrate the partnership with Drexel will be announced at a later date.
The agreement with Drexel is the first of its kind for the SDNB since the district developed a sponsorship guide during the 2020-21 school year. The guide showcases other naming rights opportunities in three categories: academics, the arts and athletics. Venues available for naming rights include the Performing Arts Center, indoor and outdoor athletic complexes and facilities, and more, all the way down to individual classrooms and hallways.
For details, visit https://rb.gy/putxov or contact David Cotey at 262-7896225.