Divinity Light now open in the Cedar Creek Settlement in Cedarburg

CEDARBURG — A new boutique that is all about self healing has opened up in the Cedar Creek Settlement in Cedarburg. Yesenia Montenegro of Oak Creek opened Divinity Light, her first business, on Sept. 17. “It’s been a long journey to get here,” Montenegro said the day before she opened up her business.
Divinity Light has been a passion project for Montenegro. She said her business comes from a place with a lot of love and from overcoming her struggles during her mental health journey.
“I really wanted to create a store that I focus on stories,” Montenegro said. “I love a good story; I think every individual person has a good story to tell and (in) every story we’re all our main characters … So we’ve all gone through challenges and what I love to learn about people is what are the things that helped you overcome your challenges? What did you use, what did you tap into? Essentially, Divinity Light is those things that I used to help me overcome obstacles in my life.”
Some products that will be sold at Divinity Light are sage bundles, bath bombs with crystals in them, soap bars, art prints from local artists and more.
The boutique also has a mini stage where Montenegro hopes to host presenters that can teach workshops about things like breathing exercises and mindfulness.
“I really want to create a sense of community and so I wanted to create this space where we could invite like-minded people where we could sit down and have these real conversations at the table, especially with how things are in the world today,” Montenegro said. “I feel like bringing positivity and kindness and promoting that is very important.”
Montenegro said she had learned a lot from opening her boutique and healing space during the pandemic.
“During this process, I had four other projected opening dates that weren’t able to come to fruition,” she said. “One of the things that the pandemic has taught me is how to completely surrender. In the past I had all of these ideas of grandeur on how I was going to open the shop and what that was going to look like. As life kept moving forward, that vision had to change as well. My ‘what’ stayed strong, which was to open the shop. My ‘how’ was the thing that kept evolving.”
Montenegro added, “On Sept. 17, 2021 my ‘what’ was to simply open the doors. There was no fanfare. It was a simple opening of doors, which is very resemblant of what real life is all about. Not all opening of doors have these big announcements or celebrations and it’s all exactly as it’s meant to be.”
Montenegro stated that she plans to have a grand opening housewarming party to celebrate opening her boutique.
Montenegro’s inspiration for this business started when she was working at a school in Milwaukee as an after-school program manager/ site coordinator and she started to implement things such as aromatherapy and using salt lamps. Montenegro said she began training staff about these things.
“It was a very successful training,” she said. “There was a lot of healing done at that training and it was something they hadn’t had access to and at the end of the training they came up to me and they said ‘well, now what?’ and so I realized they were looking for a product. They were looking for something. What could they take home with them?”
She then started decorating selenite wands, which some use as a healing crystal.
“From the selenite wands is basically where that inspiration came from,” Montenegro said.
The Shops at the Cedar Creek Settlement are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.