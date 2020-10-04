The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has released more details on the recent five violations they allege were committed by operators of the Scenic Pit, a clean-fill landfill located on Scenic Road.
DNR Environmental Enforcement Specialist David Hon said the landfill operators, the Zoulek Family, LLC, were told of the allegations Aug. 13. “They were regarding alleged stormwater and solid waste violations. The department is still gathering information and trying to work with Scenic Pit to come into compliance with those alleged violations,” Hon said. “We haven’t made any final enforcement determination yet.”
Hon said the first two are related to solid waste.
“No one is allowed to operate a solid waste facility without a license for what is considered exempt waste, which is clean wood, rot, soil, etc. and so the alleged violation is related to operating a facility that has waste that is not just exempt waste material,” Hon said. “And that could be a variety of things. It is pretty much waste that is not exempt and it’s not hazardous. It could be garbage, demolition debris, all kinds of different things.
“The next three are related to stormwater and that’s related to developing a site-specific erosion control plan and implementing all best management practices in that plan,” Hon said.
Hon said the enforcement options that can be considered include working with the operator voluntarily and hopefully they can get things worked out.
“Another option is writing additional citations,” Hon said. “The department can write orders and they have the authority to refer the case to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. This is still an open case so there are still alleged violations that are ongoing and I can’t really answer how long it can go on because the DNR hasn’t made a final report on the determination yet.”
Zoulek, business manager, Healy weigh in
Landfill operator Danah Zoulek said the village is obsessed with trying to close down the business.
“They record every little infraction,” Zoulek said. “They are wasting tax dollars. I got an email showing that the sheriff himself and (Village Administrator) Jim Healy are trying to put me in jail for not paying my animals at-large tickets.”
She said the village is using the DNR as a weapon to try to shut down the business.
“They keep trying to make me to change our plan here,” Zoulek said. She said she has “done every little thing the DNR asked.”
“I don’t want to have to go to court again, but I know I can show that I have diligently tried to comply during this entire process,” Zoulek said. “I am the only business in Richfield that they send the sheriff’s department to monitor constantly.”
Zoulek also said the recent inspections were not surprise inspections, but had been previously scheduled. Attorney and Zoulek’s business manager Jeff Gonyo said the latest actions are more harassment by the village.
“She’s won already five times in court,” Gonyo said. “It’s sour grapes on their part.”
Gonyo said Zoulek is considering a federal lawsuit because she is treated differently than others in the village.
Village Administrator Jim Healy denied Zoulek and Gonyo’s accusations.
“The only concern is and always has been, to protect the village’s groundwater supply. Scenic Pit LLC’s well-documented and repeated DNR violations only underscore the importance of the task at hand,” Healy said.
“So long as Scenic Pit LLC continues to operate illegally, accept materials that are not compliant with solid waste regulations, track mud, dirt and debris on the roads, fail to mitigate dust control on the property, and show little regard for its surrounding property owners, we will continue to receive complaints and I will continue to advocate on their behalf.”