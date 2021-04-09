RICHFIELD — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has referred Scenic Pit, a clean-fill landfill site on Scenic Road, to the state Department of Justice for investigation of alleged solid waste and stormwater violations at the site.
A DNR letter dated March 19, addressed to Scenic Pit operator Danah Zoulek, stated the referral to the Department of Justice was for alleged statute violations related to disposal and storage of solid waste without a license; disposal of yard waste without a license; four violations related to failure to install, maintain, repair or replace best management practices for erosion control related to the site and its operations; and failure to amend site plans as required.
In October, the WDNR released details on a list of violations alleged against Scenic Pit. At that time, DNR Environmental Enforcement Specialist David Hon said the operators were informed of the violations in August.
This week, Zoulek said the violations listed in the DOJ referral were the same as those reported last year. She said she has not yet entered compliance for any of them, but has plans to in the future.
“I want to be in compliance,” Zoulek said.
Zoulek said the solid waste matter is a wood pile, which DNR regulations do not allow her to keep; wood is supposed to be processed when received at the clean-fill site and not be stored.
The erosion items were due to Scenic Pit having not implemented some erosion controls, and some measures that are installed allegedly not being adequate. Zoulek said those items were related to mud being tracked onto the road by vehicles coming in and out of the site, and there not being planting at the fill site.
She is having the clean fill placed in the abandoned quarry on the property, with the intention that it will eventually be filled. She said she plans to establish an equestrian therapy center for veterans once the site is fully rehabilitated, and is a disabled veteran herself.
“I don’t see how it’s cost effective for me to topsoil, seed and mulch something that’s going to be 80 feet under the ground in a few years,” she said.
Zoulek claimed that Richfield has been trying to put her out of business since she began Scenic Pit in 2015; she said her business has been targeted, receiving complaints and tickets as a result of village efforts.
“As far as the DNR goes, that comes from them (the village) still trying to stir up the public,” Zoulek said.
Richfield Village Administrator Jim Healy said the village has no direct involvement in the landfill or the DNR violations, and is not involved in the matter being referred to the DOJ.
Healy said there was a court case between Scenic Pit and the village that took several years, after Zoulek sued to be able to operate the clean-fill site when the village did not permit it, it was determined by the court that the municipality did not have authority over such a site, which was under state and DNR purview.
“We don’t have any regulatory oversight in how she operates her site at all,” Healy said.
He said the village works as a partner of the DNR, and any complaints made about Scenic Pit to the village are forwarded to the DNR for their consideration. The DNR has records of many resident complaints about Scenic Pit related to noise, dust, mud tracking onto the road and other items.
“For the village,” Healy said, “the biggest thing is wanting to protect our groundwater.”