RICHFIELD — Scenic Pit, the controversial clean-fill landfill in the village, continues to be in non-compliance with its permit requirements, according to a letter sent earlier this month by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials to the landfill’s operators — Zoulek Family LLC. The site is managed by village resident Danah Zoulek.
The letter was generated after the DNR’s surprise inspection of the landfill on or around Sept. 10. The letter, from DNR Storm Water Specialist Brooke Robinson, said the facility has continued with violations that have yet to be remedied.
Earlier this year the landfill’s operators entered no contest pleas to four DNR citations. Two citations were issued for failing to repair erosion and sediment control, best management practices within 24 hours of inspection or a DNR notification; and single citations for failing to implement or maintain erosion control best management practices during the period of permit coverage and failing to amend or revise plans as needed to protect state waters. None of the charges is a criminal offense. The group was ordered to pay about $4,630 in fines.
DNR Communications Director Sarah Hoye said in an earlier email the DNR’s construction site erosion control permits require landowners to install “best management practices,” or BMPs, to help decrease the amount of sediment that pollutes Wisconsin’s waterways.
Hoye said citations are an enforcement tool that the DNR uses for violations of NR 216 construction erosion control permit requirements to protect water quality by compelling compliance.
Village Administrator Jim Healy said the problems with the landfill stem from the trucks leaving the landfill site and dragging mud or soil onto Scenic Pit Road.
Calls were placed to Robinson and Zoulek seeking further comment, but were not returned before deadline.