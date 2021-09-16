CEDARBURG — When Rudolph Dobberpuhl bought a farm on Western Avenue in 1921, he probably wasn’t thinking it would one day be honored by the state.
But that’s exactly what happened for his descendants, as the Dobberpuhl farm was honored as a Century Farm, run in continuous operation by a single family for 100 years, at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair.
“I think it’s pretty neat. Not too many people do it anymore,” said Neil Dobberpuhl of Cedarburg.
“I think it is a great honor,” added his sister-in-law Julie Dobberpuhl, who still lives on the farm in the Town of Cedarburg.
According to Wisconsin State Fair records, 114 properties have been honored as Century Farms in Ozaukee County since the program’s inception in 1948. Another 20 have been named as Sesquicentennial Farms, for 150 years of continuous family operation, after that program began in 1998.
As of 2020, overall, some 9,731 properties across the state had been designated Century Farms and 955 properties in total were named Sesquicentennial Farms, according to the State Fair.
Add to that another 84 properties honored as 100-year farms this year and 27 more as 150-year farms.
The Dobberpuhl’s chapter in the story of their farm starts in 1921, when Rudolph and Hilda Dobberpuhl bought land on Western Avenue between Granville Road and Horns Corners. Rudolph Dobberpuhl actually has an earlier connection to the land — a handwritten family document recording outlays in buildings on the farm includes paying him $4. Their son and daughter-inlaw, Harold and Anita Dobberpuhl, bought 80 acres and another 20 acres and 79 acres from other farms in the 1950s, taking it to its maximum size of 179 acres — at one point, it was the largest single piece of land in the town, Neil Dobberpuhl said. After Harold died in 1970, Neil Dobberpuhl and his brothers Alan and Blaine — both now deceased — ran the farm, which over the years has produced cannery crops like corn, peas, red beets and oats, and dairy cattle before becoming one of the only Jersey cattle farms around. Blaine’s widow, Julie, still lives on what remains of the family land, where she and her husband also raised horses, chickens, Herefords and corn and hay. All but 40 acres of it has been sold off for development as the Greystone Subdivision; the remainder is rented out for corn and soybeans, as well as a plot for hay for family livestock.
Only the Dobberpuhl farm and a neighbor across the street, the Kasten farm, remain as farms in the immediate neighborhood, Julie Dobberpuhl said.
Neil Dobberpuhl remembered his father also worked for the Paulus meat processing plant in Cedarburg during the World War II years.
He recalled in 1939 or ’40, during the Firemen’s festival, his father got four steers onto a wagon for the parade. A few years later, in 1946, when Harold was hospitalized in Madison for a brain tumor, about 32 farmers showed up with tractors and wagons to help fill the family’s new silo with corn.
“They filled that silo in one day,” Neil said. “Back then farmers helped farmers.”
Julie and Neil recalled how the farmers were a tight-knit community despite the comparatively large tracts they lived on. For example, the thresher used to process oats grown in the area was jointly owned by 12 people, he said.
They recalled hearing stories of celebrations like birthday parties where the farmers would play cards and at 11 p.m. brought out raw beef and onions, sausages, tortes and cakes — “it was to see who had the best one,” Neil said.
Among the other records kept were for a 1949 Case tractor bought new for $2,334, and which was still in working order when it was sold at auction a few years ago. Another record shows a 1949 Caterpillar tractor for $6,836. And, in 1930, one receipt shows Rudolph Dobberpuhl bought 12 cows for $900, seven heifers for $245 and a Jersey bull for $150.
Neil Dobberpuhl still has models of those two tractors that were used on the farm. He recalled the Caterpillar was used to clear the quarter-mile driveway after the Blizzard of ’47 — a plug-in heater was activated to warm up the truck while the cows were milked, then after breakfast it was used to plow the drive.
“There was no cab on it; they were in the elements,” Julie Dobberpuhl added.
She added she misses the animals that once roamed the farm.
“The greatest thing was when in the spring the grass comes in and you let the cows out for the first time,” she said.
As for the future of the land, both Neil and Julie Dobberpuhl said in near unison, “That’s to be determined.”