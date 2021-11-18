Dog Haus to bring five locations to metro area

WAUKESHA — Dog Haus announced Monday that it has signed an area development agreement with new franchisee ROC Ventures to introduce the acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage, and burger concept to the Milwaukee and Waukesha area.
ROC Ventures plans to open five Dog Haus locations throughout the Milwaukee and Waukesha areas, with the first set to open in the summer of 2022 at the multimillion-dollar Ballpark Commons development in Franklin, Milwaukee’s newest mixed-use entertainment district. The new Dog Haus locations will serve the brand’s full menu including gourmet dogs, sausages, burgers, fried chicken creations and sides.
Haus Dog creations feature signature all-beef hot dogs with unique toppings served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Haus Burgers feature 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef using no hormones and no antibiotics in one-of-a-kind creations like The Hangover, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, Haus chili, fried egg and mayo, and the Holy Aioli, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onion and garlic aioli.
Rounding out Dog Haus’ menu offerings will be sandwiches, wings and strips using humanely raised, hormone and antibiotic-free chickens.
The restaurants will also offer The Absolute Brands’ delivery-and-pickup-only concepts – Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos, Bad Mutha Clucka, Big Belly Burgers, JAILBIRD and Plant B.
According to the Monday press release, Mike Zimmerman, president of ROC Ventures, was already a huge fan of the award-winning brand and menu, and was sold on the idea of becoming a franchisee when he learned about Dog Haus’ ghost kitchen concepts.
The Dog Haus location will be tethered to the new Luxe Golf development within Ballpark Commons will include 57 golf entertainment bays, a second restaurant, and a beer garden. The Ballpark Commons development encompasses 265 apartments, 145 senior living units, a medical office, an indoor performance center, office and retail space, a baseball stadium, The Rock Sports Complex and a skiing and tubing hill. Luxe Golf’s future development plans include a 98-room hotel, a retail building, a brewpub, and a mixed-use apartment building.