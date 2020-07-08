Dollar General store now open in Slinger

SLINGER — Dove Plaza on Highway 60 in the village now has a new tenant.
On June 25 Dollar General opened a new store in the strip mall at 1026 E. Commerce Blvd.
Mary Kathryn Colbert, part of Dollar General’s public relations department, said the new Slinger location is about 8,300 square feet with a sales floor of about 6,200 square feet.
“The store employs approximately 6-10 employees, depending on the individual needs of the store,” Colbert said. “Dollar General gives its customers more than everyday low prices on merchandise as part of its mission of serving others. Dollar General is deeply involved in the communities it serves and is an ardent supporter of literacy and education through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, which awards grants each year to nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs.”
Since its inception in 1993, the DGLF has awarded more than $182 million in grants to nonprofit organizations.
The manager of the new Slinger store is Melody Laudolff.
Colbert said customers are “at the center of all that we do, and meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations.”
“In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs,” Colbert said. “We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options.”
Dollar General stores deliver low prices on items including food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, seasonal items, paper products and more from American brands and products, along with Dollar General’s high-quality private brands.
Dollar General Corporation is an American chain of variety stores headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. As of January, Dollar General operates 16,278 stores in the continental United States.
Dollar General was founded in 1939 as J.L. Turner and Son, a wholesale business in Scottsville, Kentucky. In 1955, the company pioneered the dollar store concept, opening retail stores that sold all items for $1.