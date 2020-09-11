JACKSON — With the final approval given, a new Domino’s Pizza is expected to open up shop in Jackson during the next few months.
The Jackson Village Board on Tuesday unanimously approved the conditional use permit for a new Domino’s to be built into an existing space in a strip mall at N168-W22730 Prairie View Lane. It is near the intersection of Highway 60 and Interstate 45 in the village.
“Part of that space, in that complex, had been a restaurant quite a few years ago,” Village President Mike Schwab said.
Rockford Contractors, the company undertaking the new carryout and delivery pizza place, intends to begin construction as soon as possible. Jake Chance from Rockford Contractors told the Plan Commission last month it should take about eight to 10 weeks to complete construction and open the Domino’s, and they are hoping to finish up around Thanksgiving or early December.
The business plan is for Domino’s to be open from 11 p.m. until midnight each day, once operations are up and running, according to documents submitted to the village.
Schwab said the Village Board fully supported the plan, and none of the members voiced objections at this week’s meeting; he said there were no adverse effects that anyone thought the business would cause.
“Having another restaurant go into that space, I think is a good thing for the village,” Schwab said.
In other business
■ The Village Board scheduled its budget workshops, which are held each year for the board and village staff to work out specifics of the municipality’s annual budget for the following year. The first workshop is set for Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.
If further workshop time is needed beyond that, Schwab said they would resume discussions at the November regular Village Board meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10. The Village Board meets at 7:30 p.m., following the village’s 7 p.m. Budget and Finance Committee meeting.
■ Once the 2021 budget is complete, Jackson will hold a public hearing for it, scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1.
■ The Village Board received an update on construction of the new municipal complex. Schwab said there have been no significant issues thus far, and the project is proceeding on schedule.