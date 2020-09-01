JACKSON — Domino’s Pizza has only one hurdle left before it is ready to start construction and open for business in Jackson, which it is hoping to do by some time in December.
The Plan Commission last week approved a conditional use permit for Rockford Contractors to build a Domino’s in the existing building at N168-W22730 Prairie View Lane. The new pizza place is planned for a space in an existing strip mall, near the intersection of Highway 60 and Interstate 45.
Conditional use permits are used by municipalities to give qualified approval for various types of activity or construction. Depending on the location and zoning of a property, the permit allows the proposed use as long as conditions from the municipality are followed.
“They (the Plan Commission) are a recommending body, so it will have to go forward to the Village Board,” Village Administrator John Walther said.
Walther said the item is scheduled to come before the Village Board at its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The contractor’s plans, submitted to the village and now given the Plan Commission’s recommendation, showed they intend to start work at the location on or around Sept. 10.
Walther said the Village Board is the final approval needed for the Domino’s, so if the board gives its approval next week the business can proceed pretty much immediately. He said there were not any issues or problems expected with the business or its conditional use permit.
If the board approves the permit and Rockford Contractors’ plans go well, they intend to begin construction next week, and finish in about three months in December. The business plan is for Domino’s to be open from 11 p.m. until midnight each day, once operations are up and running.
The Village Board is scheduled to meet Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Meetings are held at the Jackson Village Hall, N168-W20733 Main St.
In other business
The Plan Commission had been scheduled to discuss residential chicken keeping at its meeting last Thursday, but the matter was tabled instead.
Walther said it was pushed forward to the agenda for the Thursday, Sept. 24 Plan Commission meeting.
Walther said there is not a particular proposal for a chicken ordinance being offered; the item is just to begin the discussion for the commission about what they could allow for keeping chickens, and how they could go about it.
“What they’re looking at is what form that would take ... I think what they’re looking at is how they could allow that,” Walther said.
He noted that there are not a great many people who want to keep chickens on residential properties, and there is a possibility that rules and limitations for chicken keeping could be established without necessarily creating an entirely new ordinance for it. How or if the village proceeds, however, will be determined by deliberations at the Plan Commission and then the Village Board.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 24. The Plan Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Village Hall.