DoodyCalls pet waste removal to scoop poop in area

CEDARBURG — DoodyCalls, a nationwide leader in pet waste removal services, is growing its footprint in the pooper scooper industry with the opening of an office in Cedarburg, that will service the northern Milwaukee region.
DoodyCalls was founded in 2000 by Jacob and Susan D’Aniello in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C. In 2004, the company began franchising its pet waste removal business nationwide and established corporate headquarters in Charlottesville, Va. DoodyCalls currently cleans up in over 57 territories across 23 states and has been named the number-one pet waste removal franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur Magazine’s annual Franchise 500 list.
A lifetime Wisconsin resident and a franchise owner for 20 years, Chris Lanagan is ready for a new challenge. Working with his wife and daughters through his three franchise locations of The Cleaning Authority, he learned of the DoodyCalls opportunity through parent company, Authority Brands. Lanagan plans to run both franchise operations with support from his family and their four canine companions. As a former veterinary assistant, his daughter Mackenzie will directly help take care of the Cedarburg DoodyCalls franchise.
“My work with The Cleaning Authority has given me a true sense of pride in a providing every customer with a clean space and I am excited to expand that cleanliness to the outdoors and help human companions best care for their pets,” said Chris Lanagan, owner and operator of DoodyCalls of Cedarburg. “My family and I are excited for this next poop scooping journey to take care of customers in our own neighborhood.”
Lanagan’s DoodyCalls franchise will service Cedarburg, Grafton, Lakefield, Thiensville, Colgate, Germantown, Hubertus, Menomonee Falls, Mequon, Port Washington, Richfield, Saukville, Sussex, Jackson and the Northern Milwaukee area.
With over two decades of experience taking care of over 100 employees across three different offices, Lanagan plans to bring his background from The Cleaning Authority to his new entrepreneurial journey. Chris and his family are passionate not only about improving the lives of their customers, but also their employees by providing a positive and fulfilling work environment across all of their businesses.
“We are excited to see another one of our parent company franchise owners succeed in our own business,” said Jacob D’Aniello, COO and founder of DoodyCalls. “We know that Chris’ work ethic and strong franchise background will help him grow the Cedarburg market and we are optimistic about this new endeavor.”
The scoop on what DoodyCalls offers:
■ For residential dog owners, DoodyCalls provides dog waste pickup, brown spot treatment and deodorizing services
■ For communities and parks, DoodyCalls provides common area cleanings and designs, sells, installs, services and maintains pet waste stations, equipment and supplies.
To learn more about the Cedarburg franchise location, visit www.doodycalls.com/cedarburg.