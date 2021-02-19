WEST BEND — As West Bend tap + tavern prepares to close its doors, a new restaurant is getting ready to take its place at 215 N. Main St. Dooley’s, a casual family friendly restaurant, is anticipating to open March 13, the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day.
Dooley’s will be the third of Gordon Goggin’s restaurants. He and his wife, Tricia Dooley, also own and operate The Stilt House in Cedarburg and Toast in downtown Milwaukee.
“Located in the heart of downtown West Bend on Main Street, Dooley’s offers a full-service, casual dining experience with a full bar that offers 16 local craft beers on tap,” said Goggin. “Combining high quality, locally sourced ingredients in every dish, the menu provides a wide selection from seafood to burgers to fresh salads and sandwiches. We also have a wonderful patio and a private party room available for guest use.”
The restaurant is named after Dennis Dooley, Tricia Dooley’s father, who was known for being warm and welcoming to friends and strangers alike.
Goggin stated that Dooley “had the unique gift of being able to make everyone feel like a long lost friend the moment they met.”
“We aim to carry on that legacy by creating a warm, welcoming restaurant where everyone can come and enjoy,” he said.
Team members from West Bend tap + tavern were also invited to join the Dooley’s staff.
“We’ve got a good team already there, and a few staff members incorporated into the mix. We ended up with a really strong team that can deliver on some great food, great service and a fantastic experience,” he said.
Goggin is looking forward to being a part of downtown West Bend. He said that “Main Street is coming alive,” as The Bend theater was recently remodeled and several other new businesses have recently opened downtown.
The Goggin family is familiar with the West Bend area as two of their three children are students at West Bend West High School.
The new restaurant will have a familiar look the first couple weeks after opening. Goggin is working with carpenters on custom-designed table booth packages which will be installed at the end of March.
Dooley’s will continue to provide updates as opening day gets closer on dooleysonmain.com or on the Dooley’s on Main Facebook page. Dooley’s is also hiring full- and part-time positions on the website.
Culligan announced last week that after eight years, West Bend tap + tavern will be closing its doors so he can spend more time with family.
The restaurant’s last day is Feb. 27.