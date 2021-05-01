HARTLAND — During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dorner stepped up and helped with the production of personal protective equipment products — an action that led to the Hartland Chamber of Commerce awarding the company its 2020 Manufacturer of the Year award.
Another factor for the company receiving the award, according to a news release, is its significant contribution to the greater Hartland area.
The Manufacturer of the Year award is presented to a manufacturer or distribution company that has made substantial contributions to the vibrancy of the Hartland area business community through their enterprise and good business practices.
Dorner, an industry leader in the design, application, manufacturing and integration of precision industrial and sanitary conveyor systems, received the honor at the 11th annual Hartland Chamber of Commerce Kudos Awards on April 22 at the Western Lakes Golf Club in the City of Pewaukee.
According to the announcement, in the past year, Dorner worked closely with distributors, integrators and end-user customers to build conveyor systems to support the manufacturing and distribution of many COVID-related PPE. One of many examples is the conveyor it built for Husco, a local hydraulic and electro-mechanical components supplier, who shifted part of its production to manufacturing N95 respirators to be used by health care professionals and first responders.
“Being named the 2020 Manufacturer of the Year is a tremendous honor that we are very grateful and humbled to receive,” said Terry Schadeberg, president, Dorner. “Every day our employees demonstrate the passion and innovation that help make our customers successful. On behalf of all our employees around the world, we thank the Hartland Chamber of Commerce for this outstanding award.”
Dorner has called Hartland home since opening its doors for business on Jan. 14, 1966. Today, the company has a global workforce of more than 400, with manufacturing and sales offices in Germany, Malaysia, Mexico, France and Canada.
For more information about Dorner or its conveyor platforms, visit www.dornerconveyors.com.