DOUSMAN — The Dousman Village Board on Monday night unanimously approved a set of text amendments in the comprehensive use plan that will permit a mixed use development and a change in maximum density at the development at the corner of Highways 18 and 67.
According to the public hearing notice, the amendment would allow the high-density multi-family land use to have a maximum of 15 dwelling units per acre, increased from 10.
During a presentation from the developers, Joe Bukovich with MLG Capital said there would be about 9.5 acres of commercial acreage on the corner of Highway 18 and Highway 67; 20.5 acres of multifamily just to the south of the commercial area; a 26-acre environmental corridor that includes a park; and about 84 total acres of single-family homes in Dousman and the Town of Ottawa.
Bukovich said lot sizes would range from about 10,000 square feet to 18,000 square feet for the single-family homes. Public comments during the meeting covered various topics, but citizens were concerned mostly with the following:
■ Impact on traffic on Highway 18 and Highway 16 and surrounding neighbors;
■ How the Town of Ottawa will be impacted considering some of the project is in it;
■ Maintaining the rural feel of Dousman;
■ Impact on downtown businesses.
Bukovich and Village Planner Bruce Kaniewski both said during the meeting that a traffic impact analysis would have to be done prior to the project being approved.
Kaniewski said he and the developers met with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation a couple years ago about the traffic impact and initial conversations indicated there would not be the need to widen lanes or install traffic lights on Highway 18 to accommodate the increase in traffic due to the single-family homes.
Furthermore, the Town of Ottawa and the village are in discussions about a border agreement or possible annexation of land as the project moves along to make sure it is all in the village.
In addition, a resident had raised concerns about how the commercial development of that heavilytrafficked intersection will “kill downtown” and the businesses there.
Village President Jack Nissen said the village is concerned about that as well. Nissen said when the developers of the commercial area come to the village, the board can set restrictions in a possible conditional use in the future to limit the impact.
However, he said if the zoning is permitted right when the developers do come, there isn’t much the village can do to stop it.
Kaniewski said the Plan Commission will likely implement the changes on the zoning code during its next meeting in December, if not in January.
Furthermore, with the unanimous vote on Monday, the development moves onto its next steps which includes beginning discussions on a tax incremental financing district (TID) for the area, Kaniewski said.
There will be more public hearings as more plans are submitted from the developer and changes are sought.
The TID meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 1 in front of the Joint Review Board, which includes all the taxing bodies the land sits upon. These include the village, Kettle Moraine School District, Waukesha County Technical College, Western Lakes Fire District and Waukesha County.
To keep track of all the upcoming meetings, view the villages agenda center on their website, villageofdousman.com.