Downtown businesses to welcome trick-or-treaters

Area downtown businesses are welcoming trick-or-treaters — a much-anticipated activity for many kids and merchants.
The annual downtown trick-or-treating is an event people in Mukwonago have come to look forward to, said Erica Krzyszkowski, assistant to the director of the Mukwonago Chamber of Commerce.
She said it will be held 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 this year.
“We felt like it was important for our businesses for it to be held, as well as for our community, with it being a good community event,” Krzyszkowski said.
Although it’s not known how many businesses will participate, Krzyszkowski said quite a few are expected because it’s an annual event and it can be held outside.
Another annual Halloween event, the Jack-o-Lantern Jaunt, which is not held by the chamber and is held in Field Park, was canceled this year because of COVID-19.
In Hartford, the downtown trick-or-treat will be held from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. The Lions Club is hosting trunk-ortreat and a pet costume contest from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 24 in the library parking lot. More information can be found at hartfordchamber.org.
Jennifer Guenther, director of the Hartford Chamber of Commerce, which is promoting the downtown trick-or-treat, which is hosted by the Hartford Downtown District, said some businesses already have posters in their windows saying that they will be participating in trick-or-treating. Guenther said she anticipates most of the merchants will be outdoors handing out candy, but she does not know for sure how many will participate.
“From the chamber’s perspective, it’s to help local businesses keep going,” Guenther said about holding the downtown trick-or-treat event. Plus, she added, it’s to help keep the Halloween spirit alive for children.
A post on the chamber’s website says that kids 12 and under accompanied by an adult are encouraged to dress up in costume and stop at the participating businesses for treats. It is noted that businesses may have their own requirements regarding social distancing.
Meghan Braatz, executive director of the Delafield Chamber of Commerce, said downtown Delafield is having Halloween activities, but she said she didn’t want to talk about whether there are any precautions being taken because of COVID-19. When asked why, she hung up.
According to the chamber’s website, Business Trick-or-Treat will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 with the Grand Pumpkin Illumination at dusk. For more information, go to www.delafielchamber.com.