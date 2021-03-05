OCONOMOWOC — Downtown Oconomowoc Business District Executive Director Sara Ninmann announced Monday that the district has released its new app to the public.
The free app lists businesses that are part of the district and showcases appexclusive deals as well as information on upcoming DOBD events, Ninmann said.
“The app gives people a direct information system where they can go and find all of our events all in once place,” she said.
Exclusive deals within the app will be refreshed every 60 days.
“For example, Bella Gusto is a member and is on the app, for the first 60 days, if someone shows them the deal, they’ll get a free pitcher of beer with a $25 pizza order,” Ninmann said.
Ninmann said the app is mostly for shopping, dining and nightlife downtown.
“Whether you’re local and looking for information on the businesses downtown or events that are happening. Or if you coming from afar and looking to visit downtown because we are becoming such a destination, you can see what is happening in real time on the app,” Ninmann said.