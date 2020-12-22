OCONOMOWOC — The Downtown Oconomowoc Business Association is rebranding itself as the Downtown Oconomowoc Business District starting Jan. 1, DOBT Director Sara Ninmann said.
“We are going to do that because we’re going to grow with our relationships with other areas that are shopping areas in Oconomowoc,” Ninmann said.
Ninmann said the Business District’s work will be to foster relationships with the rest of the city’s business areas including Pabst Farms, Whitman Park, the Prairie Creek Shoppes as well as the new businesses that come into the Olympia Fields development in the future.
“I will work with building relationships with them to each their own district as well,” Ninmann said.
Ninmann said while the name change may be minor, it comes with a lot of updates regarding how businesses in the Business District and citizens interact with it.
As part of the new rebrand, Ninmann said the Business District plans on adding a few new events including a pub crawl, a farm-to-table event and possibly adding more dates to the Village Green Beer Gardens.
In addition, Ninmann said the Business District will be rolling out new ways for the businesses and citizens to be involved with it.
Starting Jan. 1, the district will have a website that will feature more content and be more user friendly than the previous website, as well as a new app for people to use.
“People in and people visiting Oconomowoc are going to want to download it because it brings all of our offerings to one place at their fingertips,” Ninmann said. “There will be special deals on their along with upcoming events. It will be great to have it all in one place.”
Lastly, the Business District will be working with an advertising company to create 30-second commercials for social media to help businesses in the district promote themselves and garner attention, Ninmann said.
The Downtown Oconomowoc Business District aims to help promote the entrepreneurial spirit engrained in the rich history of Oconomowoc and reclaim the area as the Heart of Lake Country through communication, entertainment and events, according to its website.