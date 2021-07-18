SLINGER — The Slinger Plan Commission approved a new microbrewery and event space for downtown, as Travis Euler and Jerome Alton have received their permit to set up the new business.
The two men, applying as 50 Day RE 1 LLC, received a conditional use permit to open a microbrewery and event facility at 116 Kettle Moraine Drive, formerly the Berean Bible Institute.
“They were given 24 months to get the brewery up and running and then they will have to come back to the Plan Commission, to expand the use permit to include the tap room,” Slinger Village Administrator Margaret Wilber said.
Wilber said Euler and Alton do intend to create a tap room eventually, but for the moment are working to start the brewery without a tap room or tavern function, while they work through various permitting requirements and establish the rentable event facility.
According to the planning report that was shared with the Plan Commission for the meeting, the microbrewery will operate on the lower level of the building in approximately 943 square feet of space. The event space will be about 2,200 square feet on the main floor.
“The applicant represents that they will offer no food or beverage services in support of the leasable event space, rather, clients will have to provide their own food and beverages if they want to have any as a part of their gatherings,” Slinger Planner Mary Censky wrote in the report.
The permit issued for the new business was possible due to a recent change in the village’s zoning code. “Conference centers/banquet halls/event facilities” was added to the list of conditional uses in the village center- downtown district just last month; Wilber said this week it was the 50 Day RE 1 plan that spurred that adjustment to allow event facilities downtown.
“We’ve had other inquiries, but none that were at this stage, of being ready,” Wilber said.
The commission this week also approved positive recommendations for rezoning and changing the future land use designation of 77.4 acres of agricultural- and transitional-zoned land to residential on the east side of Slinger.
Village documents show the land is immediately east of where Cedar Bluffs Drive ends, extending north to Highway C and south to Highway 60. Those two items will be forwarded as recommendations to the Village Board, which meets next week.
The land in question was approved for annexation into the village earlier this year, as preparation for a subdivision being proposed by developer GCAM LLC. A concept plan for the subdivision, presented to the commission this week for initial feedback, showed more than 100 single-family lots planned for the village development, according to a report from Censky.
All the lots meet the 14,000-square-foot minimum requirement of the residential zoning being requested, with some lots in the 20,000 to 30,000 square-foot range and a few lots of about an acre.