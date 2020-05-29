WAUKESHA — Three downtown Waukesha business owners, Stephanie Olson of Alterations Unlimited, Leticia Guzman with the Leticia Guzman Agency, and Curt Otto with State of the Art Studio, came together to make masks to be donated to the city’s police and fire departments.
“The lovely Stephanie from Alterations Unlimited made some great masks for the police officers! We are so lucky to work in a community where people care so much about each other! We couldn't be happier to work alongside some incredible people!” reads a recent Facebook post.
Olson has been taking orders for custom masks for people during the COVID-19 pandemic.