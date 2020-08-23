WAUKESHA — Since ordinance revisions have allowed for the temporary extension of premises for new businesses downtown to have sidewalk cafés, permit applications for such cafés have been finding their way to the Common Council.
Now, two wine bars are joining that list, able to serve drinks outside the front doors of their businesses for the first time.
Thomas Hockel, owner of Spring City Wine House, 336 W. Main Street; and Judy Rosynek, owner of Crush Wine Bar, 378 W. Main Street, both said they are happy to be able to incorporate sidewalk cafés into their businesses after about five years in downtown Waukesha. Hockel said his sidewalk café space will be about 35 feet long and extend from the edge of The Steaming Cup to a little bit beyond the Clark Hotel — incorporating five additional tables.
Rosynek said in addition to their back patio, they will now have four bistro tables outside the front of the business.
Both are awaiting their furniture’s arrival and hope to set up as soon as they can. They expect to have their sidewalk cafés set up in a week.
The sidewalk café ordinance outlined new changes that are more lenient than those introduced prior to COVID-19. The changes allow for bars, not just restaurants, to have sidewalk cafés; allow cafés to extend to the adjacent property owner’s premise; keep cafés open for varying hours and more.
Ordinance revisions were first proposed in May. They included certain revisions that concerned some downtown business owners. The revisions were brought through the Ordinance and License Committee and Common Council various times with debate between aldermen.
Alderwoman Cassie Rodriguez and Alderman Leonard Miller worked on the revisions to have them approved at the Common Council meeting July 21.
Hockel said he is thankful to everyone who worked on pushing the ordinance through — especially Rodriguez and Miller, as well as Cristina Tofte, owner of Tofte’s Table and The Steaming Cup.
Hockel said although he will only have outdoor seating for about a month this year, he thinks of the ordinance revision as a longterm victory and plans to have such seating all of next year.
“(The ordinance) got rejected three or four times I think earlier in the year and I didn’t have my hopes up that high because we’ve been open for five years now here and we haven’t had outdoor seating yet ... I was just actually glad that at some point this
summer they were able to come to a consensus and say ‘Hey, you know, businesses need help down here,’” Hockel said.
Rosynek also said she is excited for the opportunity.
“Of course, it’s late in the year but at this juncture we’re just happy to give the people what they want,” she said. “Everybody wants to be outside right now.”
Crush Wine Bar offered virtual wine tasting sessions as a creative way to continue providing wine tastings to customers during the Safer at Home order.
Hockel said COVID-19 has had a substantial impact on his business.
“There is no question the sidewalk café will help,” he said. “I would say there is at least 30% of regular customers that are not coming in now. Some of them might come in, put their mask on, grab a bottle but then they’ll leave, they’re not staying to drink.”
Rosynek said the sidewalk café will reduce the capacity at Crush Wine Bar indoors.
“Especially for these last few weeks of summer I think (the ordinance) will really help just boost our customer base a little bit,” she said. “I think it will give people that one last incentive.”
Both plan to have their outdoor furniture set up as long as weather permits, estimating for at least a month.
“If you look across the street, People’s Park has outdoor seating and they do a really good job with it and really keep it looking good,” Hockel said. “It’s nice to say if you’re over there you can look across the street and say, ‘Hey, Spring City Wine House has outdoor tables, let’s go check that out.’ And I think it’s the same for any business.”