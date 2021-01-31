DQ, Marriott hotel proposed in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Plan Commission will take up a resolution at Wednesday’s meeting to discuss if it wants to approve splitting a parcel into two parcels to allow for the development of a TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel and a Dairy Queen next door, city documents show.
The current parcel is 3.4 acres and the split would result in the hotel being approximately 2.3 acres and the Dairy Queen being 1.1 acres.
City documents state the hotel would have 87 guest rooms.
The Dairy Queen Grill and Chill would be located at the intersection of Oconomowoc Drive and Corporate Center Drive — just off of Summit Avenue near the new Taco Bell and the existing Chili’s.
It would have 35 employees as well as a drive-thru.
City documents state if approved the restaurant aims to begin construction at the end of April with construction being completed in August.
The Plan Commission meeting will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 174 E. Wisconsin Ave., in the council chambers on the second floor.
The full agenda can be found on the city’s website, oconomowoc-wi.gov in the agenda center.