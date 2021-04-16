NEW BERLIN — An $11 million investment in an expanded facility containing seven buildings for Drexel Building Supply Inc. in New Berlin is expected to create 50 jobs during the next three years.
WEDC is supporting the project by authorizing up to $250,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years for Drexel Building Supply Inc., a leading provider of building materials and services to contractors and homeowner. The actual amount of tax credits Drexel Building Supply will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created.
“In addition to the jobs created by this project, this expansion will allow Drexel Building Supply Inc. to take advantage of a growing market and increased demand for its services,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).
Drexel Building Supply is planning to develop a large showroom and distribution center in New Berlin to keep up with increased demand for construction and home improvement materials. The new seven-building, 128,000square-foot complex will include a showroom, warehouse, shop/siding shed, treated shed, truss shed, header shed, and a plywood and laminated veneer lumber shed, according to the announcement. The complex will be located on a vacant 92-acre parcel in the New Berlin Industrial Park.
The first phase of the project includes construction of two buildings that will serve as operations for cabinetry and flooring. This phase will transfer the cabinetry and flooring operations and 75 employees from the Brookfield facility, which the company has outgrown. The second phase includes the completion of five lumberyard buildings. These developments will allow Drexel to add new employees and expand its product categories.
WEDC’s assistance is also helping facilitate the company’s statewide growth. Drexel expects to create 100 full-time jobs across the company’s nine locations in Wisconsin. Of the 100, 50 will be created at the New Berlin facility, with the remaining 50 created at other locations. All the Brookfield employees will be offered their same positions at the expanded New Berlin location, according to the announcement.