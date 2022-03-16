Drill, baby, drill? Not so fast, say crash-wary energy investors

WASHINGTON — High oil prices are hammering American consumers at the pump, but don’t assume they will prompt a boom in U.S. oil production this year.
While Republican lawmakers and some industry advocates have argued that Biden administration policies are hindering production, market experts point instead to a number of nonregulatory factors preventing the industry from rushing into drill-baby-drill mode. Hunter Kornfeind, an oil analyst for consultant Rapidan Energy Group, said the industry has indicated it expects no more than single-digit percentage growth on average this year.
“Anything above that is going to be very hard to come by just due to the kind of supply chain and inflation constraints that we’re seeing,” Kornfeind said.
Still, some additional production is almost certain. The U.S. Energy Information Administration recently said that while U.S. crude oil production fell below 11.6 million barrels per day in December, output is forecast to hit 12 million barrels per day this year.
And prices could go high enough to convince some producers to take a risk.
Frank Maisano, a senior principal at Bracewell PRG, which represents energy clients, said the administration’s early moves to satisfy environmental groups and uncertainty around the regulatory environment have influenced production decisions, but his prediction is that prices are high enough to drive greater-than-expected boosts in production this year.
“There’s a change in the game in the last week or so with this price run-up,” Maisano said last week.
But the challenges to big boosts in production are not minor.
Kornfeind said there are few rigs available
and that input costs have been rising along with the price of everything else. Even if a company boosts its spending 25 percent, that could translate to a relatively small percentage of production growth because equipment, supplies and labor are all getting more expensive.
Also, the industry’s philosophy has shifted in the wake of price crashes, with executives responding to investor sentiment that they should be much more cautious about taking on debt to increase production. Rather, companies are inclined to stretch out the life of the inventory they have at their best, most profitable drilling locations.
“I don’t think we’ll ever see kind of the boom phases we saw pre-2014 and pre-2020,” Kornfeind said. “The idea that another bust could be in the near future is most likely in the back of a lot of executives’ minds.”