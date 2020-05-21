TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — While they may not be as popular as they were in the 1950s, with the coronavirus pandemic and heightened excitement for retro activities, an outdoor cinema may be coming to the Town of Brookfield.
A Temporary Use Permit until Sept. 7, 2020 was approved on Tuesday by the Town Board for a drive-in outdoor theatre at the Marcus Majestic Cinema, 770 N. Springdale Road.
The board approved issuing the temporary use permit with the following conditions:
■ Movie ratings will be limited to G, PG and PG-13 only;
■ No consumption or sales of alcohol outside the theatre building and strict enforcement of all alcohol laws;
■ Any extension past Sept. 7 will require a new application and approval process;
■ Written confirmation of approval from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Supervisor Mike Schmitt moved to approve the permit, which was seconded by Supervisor Steve Kohlmann, and the motion was carried unanimously.
The permit may be issued if requirements are met.
According to the proposed plan of operation, Marcus hopes to open as early as May 29.
The outdoor cinema will have the location open daily at 7:30 p.m. with a show to start at dusk. Showings will be limited to up to 120 cars.
The films will be presented on a screen mounted on the east side of the wall of the theatre and the sound will be transmitted through a low power FM radio transmitter.
All of the tickets will be sold online or through the Marcus Theatre app. Refreshments can be ordered ahead of time for pickup when customers enter the cinema.
People must remain in their vehicles or immediately in front of them and follow the 6-foot rule for social distancing. They will also be required to wear a face covering if outside their vehicles.
Security will patrol the lot at all times.
Depending on demand, the outdoor theatre may only run five days a week, starting Wednesday through Sunday.
Town Administrator Tom Hagie said the Town Board felt it was an appropriate short-term use that could benefit the company and the public by giving those who don’t feel comfortable entering a movie theatre a different option.
“The town is willing to look at these things to give businesses the flexibility and creativity to open any way they can to get their businesses going and provide their services and entertainment options,” he said.
A Marcus Theatres representative on Wednesday said it was too early to discuss the project.