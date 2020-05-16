FRANKLIN — Missing seeing movies on the big screen? Starting Memorial Day weekend, the Milky Way Drive-In movie theater will be set up at the Franklin Ballpark Commons, 7900 Crystal Ridge Road.
The vintage movie-viewing experience is being created as a result of a partnership between ROC Ventures, Franklin Tourism and Studio Gear.
According to Friday’s announcement, the Milky Way Drive-In will accommodate 150 vehicles and show movies on an outdoor big LED screen. The schedule kicks off on May 22 and runs until Labor Day.
When the Milwaukee Milkmen, the home team of the Ballpark Commons, is out of town, there will be two shows daily with familyoriented films slated for the early shows and more mature fare in the evening.
“Given our current shared challenge in combating COVID-19 via social distancing, the drive-in concept is a great way to gradually and safely ‘return to the community,’” said Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures, developer of the Ballpark Commons mixed-use development and owner of the Milwaukee Milkmen.
“The Milky Way Drive-In offers a terrific food-andentertainment ‘night out’ experience in a safe environment.”
Studio Gear will provide all presentation and sound technology and ongoing technical support. Studio Gear will install a 40-foot LED board for the image and transmit sound via radio frequency.
Concessions will be offered, as well as rotating local food trucks, during the movies.