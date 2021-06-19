WAUKESHA — A proposal for a franchise drive-thru coffee shop named Biggby Coffee on the one-acre parcel on the corner of River Road, Rapids Trail and Raintree Lane will be brought before the Plan Commission Wednesday.
According to city documents, the property at the northern
end of the Rivers Crossing subdivision would be the home of the drivethru coffee shop. It would not include indoor dining or seating but instead outdoor seating on a patio between the drive-thru lanes. Patio seating would include Adirondack chairs and small tables, with a total of less than 20 seats, according to city documents.
Biggby Coffee has chain locations in the Midwest, including Wisconsin locations in Franklin, Sheboygan, Marshfield and Rib Mountain. According to Biggby’s website, the company has over 240 locations across 13 states. In addition to coffee, the company offers breakfast sandwiches, bagels and muffins.
According to city documents, zoning codes require the business to have a minimum of 50 parking spaces for any drive-in restaurant. But the commission has the leeway to allow restaurants to have fewer parking spaces. The business would also have room for up to two food trucks in several of the parking spaces.
The proposed project isn’t the only one in the area — plans to expand River Valley Road to connect to Highway 59 in the Foxridge West and Trillum Hill neighborhoods, immediately north of the Rivers Crossing neighborhood, are moving forward. The project includes the development of an apartment complex and future commercial development. Plans for that project saw major opposition at a neighborhood meeting May 11, where residents voiced concerns related to traffic safety.
The Plan Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 201 Delafield St., Waukesha. Meetings can also be viewed live online at https://waukesha.legistar. com/Calendar.aspx.