Wisconsin Workforce Development Association members have scheduled drive-thru job fairs at more than 20 locations around Wisconsin on Sept. 17, including in Milwaukee at Employ Milwaukee, 2342 N. 27th St., and American Serb Memorial Hall, 5101 W. Oklahoma Ave.
A complete listing of locations and contacts can be found on the WWDA website.
“Wisconsin’s local workforce development boards continue to lead the way with innovative ideas and strategies to work with local employers looking to fill jobs,” said Caleb Frostman, secretary of the Department of Workforce Development.
The number of people unemployed in Wisconsin peaked in April at 415,557 with an unemployment rate of 13.6 percent (14.7 percent nationally). While the rate dropped to 7 percent (10.2 percent nationally) in July, there were still more than 211,000 unemployed in Wisconsin.
“With many of the job centers still closed, the drive-thru format we brought to Wisconsin
has become a popular tool for employers,” said WWDA Executive Committee Chair Anthony Snyder. Snyder is also CEO of the Fox Valley Workforce Development Board in Neenah.
“Statewide collaboration among employers, the state of Wisconsin and our local workforce development board system is going to be essential as we put Wisconsin back to work. WWDA is proud to help lead that effort and we’re thankful for the support of Secretary Frostman and the leadership at DWD,” he said.
Information about job fairs that will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 17, including locations, how employers can submit information about open positions and instructions for job seekers, can be found at wwda.org/drivethru-job-fair.